Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Is the European Union attractive for potential migrants?

An investigation of migration intentions across the world
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlwxbv76746-en
Authors
Flore Gubert, Jean-Noël Senne
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Gubert, F. and J. Senne (2016), “Is the European Union attractive for potential migrants?: An investigation of migration intentions across the world”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 188, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlwxbv76746-en.
Go to top