Is Congestion Pricing Fair?

Consumer and Citizen Perspectives on Equity Effects
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/79123657-en
Authors
Jonas Eliasson
Tags
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Cite this content as:

Eliasson, J. (2016), “Is Congestion Pricing Fair?: Consumer and Citizen Perspectives on Equity Effects”, International Transport Forum Discussion Papers, No. 2016/13, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/79123657-en.
