Internationally mobile students and their post-graduation migratory behaviour

An analysis of determinants of student mobility and retention rates in the EU
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlwxbvmb5zt-en
Authors
Reinhard Weisser
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Weisser, R. (2016), “Internationally mobile students and their post-graduation migratory behaviour: An analysis of determinants of student mobility and retention rates in the EU”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 186, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlwxbvmb5zt-en.
