Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Internationalism of Policy-making

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kml6g9fvmr4-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
SIGMA Papers

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (1996), “Internationalism of Policy-making”, SIGMA Papers, No. 6, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kml6g9fvmr4-en.
Go to top