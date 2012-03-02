Skip to main content
International Structure for Decommissioning Costing (ISDC) of Nuclear Installations

Report

https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264991736-en
OECD
Radioactive Waste Management
OECD (2012), International Structure for Decommissioning Costing (ISDC) of Nuclear Installations, Radioactive Waste Management, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264991736-en.
