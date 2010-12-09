Skip to main content
International Migrants in Developed, Emerging and Developing Countries

An Extended Profile
https://doi.org/10.1787/5km4g1bk3r7h-en
Jean-Christophe Dumont, Gilles Spielvogel, Sarah Widmaier
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
English
Dumont, J., G. Spielvogel and S. Widmaier (2010), “International Migrants in Developed, Emerging and Developing Countries: An Extended Profile”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 114, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5km4g1bk3r7h-en.
