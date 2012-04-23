Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Integration for Seamless Transport

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k8zvv8lmswl-en
Authors
John Preston
Tags
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Preston, J. (2012), “Integration for Seamless Transport”, International Transport Forum Discussion Papers, No. 2012/01, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k8zvv8lmswl-en.
Go to top