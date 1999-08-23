This annual publication gathers main official insurance statistics for all OECD countries. Information is provided on the diverse activities of this industry and on international insurance market trends. The data, standardised as far as possible, are broken down under numerous sub-headings, and a series of indicators makes the characteristics of the national markets more readily comprehensible. This 1999 edition provides data for the period 1990-1997.
Insurance Statistics Yearbook 1999
Report
Insurance Statistics Yearbook
Abstract
