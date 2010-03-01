This paper, extracted from the forthcoming report on “Moving Freight with Better Trucks” describes the innovations in truck engine and vehicle technology which aim to: i)improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions of CO2; ii) improve truck efficiency by increasing payload capacity; iii) improve compliance with regulations; iv) improve safety and truck operation through the adotiopn of driver support and communication systems.
Innovation in Truck Technologies
Working paper
OECD/ITF Joint Transport Research Centre Discussion Papers
Abstract
