Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Inequalities in emerging economies

Informing the policy dialogue on inclusive growth
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/6c0db7fb-en
Authors
Carlotta Balestra, Ana Llena-Nozal, Fabrice Murtin, Elena Tosetto, Benoît Arnaud
Tags
OECD Statistics Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Balestra, C. et al. (2018), “Inequalities in emerging economies: Informing the policy dialogue on inclusive growth”, OECD Statistics Working Papers, No. 2018/13, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/6c0db7fb-en.
Go to top