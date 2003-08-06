- In most OECD countries, the structure of the pension system does not give much potential for individual choice. The Swiss pension system is a particularly interesting case in this respect. Switzerland relies heavily on privately-managed, fully-funded pensions, which employers are obliged to provide. The employees have only a very limited range of individual choice within this system and there has been increasing political pressure to give members more control over their benefits. More choice would increase competition among funds, lead to higher returns on investment of pension funds, improve customer services and result in higher member satisfaction due to more tailored benefit packages.
- This paper examines the choices currently available to members of occupational pension schemes in Switzerland and how they are making use of these options. It goes on to consider which expansions in choice might be desirable and what obstacles may be in the way of such changes. A particular ...
Individual Choice in Social Protection
The Case of Swiss Pensions
Working paper
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
27 April 2024
-
18 April 2024
-
Working paper19 March 2024
-
Working paper11 March 2024
-
11 March 2024
-
Working paper7 February 2024
-
Working paper15 December 2023
-
Working paper22 November 2023
Related publications
-
20 June 2024
-
7 May 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
Working paper19 March 2024
-
5 December 2023
-
Country note30 June 2023
-
13 June 2023
-
13 June 2023