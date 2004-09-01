Skip to main content
"Indirect Expropriation" and the "Right to Regulate" in International Investment Law

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/780155872321
OECD
OECD Working Papers on International Investment

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2004), “"Indirect Expropriation" and the "Right to Regulate" in International Investment Law”, OECD Working Papers on International Investment, No. 2004/04, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/780155872321.
