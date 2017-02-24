Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The balance between investor protection and the right to regulate in investment treaties

A scoping paper
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/82786801-en
Authors
David Gaukrodger
Tags
OECD Working Papers on International Investment
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Gaukrodger, D. (2017), “The balance between investor protection and the right to regulate in investment treaties: A scoping paper”, OECD Working Papers on International Investment, No. 2017/02, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/82786801-en.
Go to top