Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Adjudicator Compensation Systems and Investor-State Dispute Settlement

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/c2890bd5-en
Authors
David Gaukrodger
Tags
OECD Working Papers on International Investment
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Gaukrodger, D. (2017), “Adjudicator Compensation Systems and Investor-State Dispute Settlement”, OECD Working Papers on International Investment, No. 2017/05, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/c2890bd5-en.
Go to top