Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Addressing the balance of interests in investment treaties

The limitation of fair and equitable treatment provisions to the minimum standard of treatment under customary international law
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/0a62034b-en
Authors
David Gaukrodger
Tags
OECD Working Papers on International Investment
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Gaukrodger, D. (2017), “Addressing the balance of interests in investment treaties: The limitation of fair and equitable treatment provisions to the minimum standard of treatment under customary international law”, OECD Working Papers on International Investment, No. 2017/03, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/0a62034b-en.
Go to top