Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Income Distribution and Subjective Happiness

A Survey
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/218860720683
Authors
Claudia Senik
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Senik, C. (2009), “Income Distribution and Subjective Happiness: A Survey”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 96, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/218860720683.
Go to top