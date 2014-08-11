Skip to main content
Improving Corporate Governance in India

Related Party Transactions and Minority Shareholder Protection
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264220652-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Corporate Governance
Cite this content as:

OECD (2014), Improving Corporate Governance in India: Related Party Transactions and Minority Shareholder Protection, Corporate Governance, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264220652-en.
