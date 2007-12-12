Skip to main content
Improved Health System Performance through better Care Coordination

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/246446201766
Maria M. Hofmarcher, Howard Oxley, Elena Rusticelli
OECD Health Working Papers
Hofmarcher, M., H. Oxley and E. Rusticelli (2007), “Improved Health System Performance through better Care Coordination”, OECD Health Working Papers, No. 30, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/246446201766.
