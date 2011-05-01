This report describes the main challenges to urban travel in Mexico. We focus on some of the basic causes of urban transport problems, and we analyze some urban travel policies that could be considered good practices towards sustainable urban development. Mexico City is the emblematic case.
Implementing Sustainable Urban Travel Policies in Mexico
Working paper
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Abstract
