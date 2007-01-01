Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

How to Lend to African Countries after a Decade of Debt Relief?

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/244688853546
Authors
Hélène Djoufelkit-Cottenet
Tags
OECD Development Centre Policy Insights
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

Djoufelkit-Cottenet, H. (2007), “How to Lend to African Countries after a Decade of Debt Relief?”, OECD Development Centre Policy Insights, No. 36, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/244688853546.
Go to top