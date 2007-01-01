The total amount of debt relief accorded to African countries in the framework of the Multilateral Debt Relief Initiative is expected to reach $43 billion concerning 33 countries. The 15 African countries presently qualified for this Initiative will benefit from restored creditworthiness. Moreover, faced with considerable financing needs, African countries are prepared to take on new debts. Development partners can support this process of re-indebtedness provided that they employ extremely concessional, even counter-cyclical lending instruments, and also by strengthening co-ordination within the Debt Sustainability Framework.
How to Lend to African Countries after a Decade of Debt Relief?
Policy paper
OECD Development Centre Policy Insights
Abstract
