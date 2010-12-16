Higher Education in Regional and City Development: State of Veracruz, Mexico 2010

With a population of over 7 million Veracruz is the third most populous state in Mexico. Veracruz features a traditional and resource-based economy, low skilled population and high poverty rates.

How can Veracruz transform itself from a lagging and under-performing region into a centre of knowledge and innovation? How can the universities improve the relevance and quality of their teaching and research? How can the pathways between technological institutes and universities be improved? How can Veracruz capitalise on the ongoing university social service programmes to create a more comprehensive approach to regional development?

This publication explores a range of helpful policy measures and institutional reforms to mobilise higher education for the development of Veracruz