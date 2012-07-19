Higher Education in Regional and City Development: Antioquia, Colombia 2012

Antioquia is one of Colombia’s economic engines, but suffers from low skills, poverty, inequity and poor labour market outcomes. How can Antioquia create a more inclusive labour market and education system? How can it improve the quality and relevance of education? How can it turn the potential of its universities into a more active asset for economic and social development?

This publication explores a range of helpful policy measures and institutional reforms to mobilise higher education for regional development. It is part of the series of the OECD reviews of Higher Education in Regional and City Development. These reviews help mobilise higher education institutions for economic, social and cultural development of cities and regions. They analyse how the higher education system impacts upon regional and local development and bring together universities, other higher education institutions and public and private agencies to identify strategic goals and to work towards them.