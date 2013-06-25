Higher Education in Regional and City Development: Basque Country, Spain 2013

The Basque country stands out in the Spanish landscape thanks to its industrial strength and well-educated workforce. How can the Basque Country make the best use of skills and knowledge against a backdrop of growing competition from emerging economies and ageing population?

This publication explores a range of helpful policy measures and institutional reforms to mobilise higher education for regional development. It is part of the series of the OECD reviews of Higher Education in Regional and City Development. These reviews help mobilise higher education institutions for economic, social and cultural development of cities and regions. They analyse how the higher education system impacts upon regional and local development and brings together universities, other higher education institutions and public and private agencies to identify strategic goals and to work towards them.