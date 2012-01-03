Higher Education in Regional and City Development: Southern Arizona, United States 2011

Southern Arizona is a major gateway for trade with Mexico. Its economic engine, the Tucson metropolitan area has developed into a hub of light-based industries, but ranks near the bottom third of US cities in per capita income. State funding for education is in decline, accentuated by the economic crisis, and the public good of tertiary education is under threat.

In a time of financial stringency, how can the University of Arizona and community colleges preserve their existing strengths and address the needs of the diverse population? How can the region and its tertiary education institutions fuel local growth and create high quality jobs and new businesses? How can the institutions prepare for the post-crisis economy and help diversify the economy?

