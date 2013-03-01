Higher Education in Regional and City Development: Sonora, Mexico 2013

Sonora is one of wealthiest states in Mexico and has made great strides in building its human capital and skills. How can Sonora turn the potential of its universities and technological institutions into an active asset for economic and social development? How can it improve the equity, quality and relevance of education at all levels?

This publication explores a range of helpful policy measures and institutional reforms to mobilise higher education for regional development. It is part of the series of the OECD reviews of Higher Education in Regional and City Development. These reviews help mobilise higher education institutions for economic, social and cultural development of cities and regions. They analyse how the higher education system impacts upon regional and local development and bring together universities, other higher education institutions and public and private agencies to identify strategic goals and to work towards them.