In less than a decade Wroclaw has transformed itself into one of Poland’s economic power houses that attracts students, mobile investment and tourism. How can Wroclaw move up in the value chain and unleash the potential of its universities for economic, social and cultural development? This publication explores a range of helpful policy measures and institutional reforms to mobilise higher education for regional development.
Higher Education in Regional and City Development: Wroclaw, Poland 2012
Report
Higher Education in Regional and City Development
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
25 June 2013
-
1 March 2013
-
16 November 2012
-
19 July 2012
-
14 February 2012
-
3 January 2012
-
3 November 2011
-
3 November 2011
Related publications
-
19 June 2024
-
Country note18 June 2024
-
30 April 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
28 February 2024
-
6 February 2024
-
15 December 2023
-
8 December 2023