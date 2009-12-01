Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

High-Speed Inter-City Transport System in Japan Past, Present and the Future

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmmr3g71lzn-en
Authors
Katsuhiro Yamaguchi
Tags
OECD/ITF Joint Transport Research Centre Discussion Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Yamaguchi, K. (2009), “High-Speed Inter-City Transport System in Japan Past, Present and the Future”, OECD/ITF Joint Transport Research Centre Discussion Papers, No. 2009/17, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmmr3g71lzn-en.
Go to top