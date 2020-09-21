This paper reports the theoretical and empirical evidence on the distributional effects of Express Lanes. It also provides evidence of how they affect congestion, both in the Express Lanes themselves and in the parallel general-purpose lanes. The paper also helps put Express Lanes in context by discussing the merits of alternative approaches to managing congestion such as ramp metering, permits, and vehicle-kilometres travelled charges.
High-occupancy Toll Lanes
Their Distributional Impact and Effect on Congestion
Working paper
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Abstract
