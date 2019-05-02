This report explores the impacts that the introduction of higher capacity vehicles has on road freight transport markets, modal shift, infrastructure and safety. It investigates how appropriate regulation together with ITS measures could be applied for relaxing the weight and dimension restrictions and allowing the use of these vehicles in specific geographical areas or on specific routes.
High Capacity Transport
Towards Safe, Efficient and Sustainable Road Freight
Policy paper
International Transport Forum Policy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper19 June 2024
-
Working paper18 June 2024
-
Policy paper28 March 2024
-
Policy paper31 January 2024
-
14 December 2023
-
11 December 2023
-
Policy paper5 December 2023
-
Policy paper9 October 2023
Related publications
-
28 June 2024
-
Report19 June 2024
-
Working paper19 June 2024
-
Working paper18 June 2024
-
Report28 May 2024
-
Policy paper28 March 2024
-
28 February 2024
-
Policy paper31 January 2024