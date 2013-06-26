Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Health Workforce Planning in OECD Countries

A Review of 26 Projection Models from 18 Countries
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k44t787zcwb-en
Authors
Tomoko Ono, Gaétan Lafortune, Michael Schoenstein
Tags
OECD Health Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Ono, T., G. Lafortune and M. Schoenstein (2013), “Health Workforce Planning in OECD Countries: A Review of 26 Projection Models from 18 Countries”, OECD Health Working Papers, No. 62, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k44t787zcwb-en.
Go to top