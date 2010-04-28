Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Health Systems Institutional Characteristics

A Survey of 29 OECD Countries
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmfxfq9qbnr-en
Authors
Valérie Paris, Marion Devaux, Lihan Wei
Tags
OECD Health Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Paris, V., M. Devaux and L. Wei (2010), “Health Systems Institutional Characteristics: A Survey of 29 OECD Countries”, OECD Health Working Papers, No. 50, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmfxfq9qbnr-en.
Go to top