Health Insurance for the Poor?

Determinants of Participation in Community-Based Health Insurance Schemes in Rural Senegal
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/006580410672
Authors
Johannes Jütting
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Jütting, J. (2003), “Health Insurance for the Poor?: Determinants of Participation in Community-Based Health Insurance Schemes in Rural Senegal”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 204, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/006580410672.
