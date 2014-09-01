Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Health, Austerity and Economic Crisis

Assessing the Short-term Impact in OECD countries
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jxx71lt1zg6-en
Authors
Kees van Gool, Mark Pearson
Tags
OECD Health Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

van Gool, K. and M. Pearson (2014), “Health, Austerity and Economic Crisis: Assessing the Short-term Impact in OECD countries”, OECD Health Working Papers, No. 76, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jxx71lt1zg6-en.
Go to top