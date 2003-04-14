The international community is committed to helping partner countries meet the Millennium Development Goal of halving global poverty by 2015. Effective use of scarce official development assistance is one important contribution to this end. The Development community, under the auspices of the OECD Development Assistance Committee (DAC), is dedicated to implementing improvements that deliver more effective support to the efforts of partner countries. This book presents a set of practical steps that should significantly improve the effectiveness of development assistance.
Harmonising Donor Practices for Effective Aid Delivery
Report
DAC Guidelines and Reference Series
Abstract
