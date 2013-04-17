Skip to main content
Government Debt Management and Operational Risk

A Risk Management Framework and its Application in Turkey
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k483jnqxtms-en
Authors
Hakan Tokaç, Mike Williams
Tags
SIGMA Papers
Cite this content as:

Tokaç, H. and M. Williams (2013), “Government Debt Management and Operational Risk: A Risk Management Framework and its Application in Turkey”, SIGMA Papers, No. 50, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k483jnqxtms-en.
