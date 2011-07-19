Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Governance of Public Policies in Decentralised Contexts

The Multi-level Approach
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg883pkxkhc-en
Authors
Claire Charbit
Tags
OECD Regional Development Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Charbit, C. (2011), “Governance of Public Policies in Decentralised Contexts: The Multi-level Approach”, OECD Regional Development Working Papers, No. 2011/04, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg883pkxkhc-en.
Go to top