Going Separate Ways? School-to-Work Transitions in the United States and Europe

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/221717700447
Authors
Glenda Quintini, Thomas Manfredi
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers


Quintini, G. and T. Manfredi (2009), “Going Separate Ways? School-to-Work Transitions in the United States and Europe”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 90, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/221717700447.
