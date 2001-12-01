Skip to main content
Globalisation, Growth and Income Inequality

The African Experience
https://doi.org/10.1787/240608170581
Steve Kayizzi-Mugerwa
OECD Development Centre Working Papers

Kayizzi-Mugerwa, S. (2001), “Globalisation, Growth and Income Inequality: The African Experience”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 186, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/240608170581.
