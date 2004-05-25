Geological Disposal: Building Confidence Using Multiple Lines of Evidence

When preparing the safety case for a deep geological repository of radioactive waste, the integration of wide-ranging information from multidisciplinary sources is a complex task. This has provided the motivation for establishing AMIGO, an OECD/NEA international project on “Approaches and Methods for Integrating Geological Information in the Safety Case”. AMIGO is structured as a series of biannual topical workshops involving site characterisation and safety assessment practitioners with experience in both sedimentary and crystalline rock settings.

The first AMIGO workshop was organised in Yverdon-les-Bains, Switzerland on 3-5 June 2003. The main objective of the workshop was to exchange views on building confidence in analyses and arguments that support the safety case using multiple lines of evidence and integrating the work of geoscientists and safety assessors. These proceedings present the outcomes of this workshop.