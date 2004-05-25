Skip to main content
Geological Disposal: Building Confidence Using Multiple Lines of Evidence

First AMIGO Workshop Proceedings - Yverdon-les-Bains, Switzerland, 3-5 June 2003
Report

https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264015937-en
OECD, Nuclear Energy Agency
Radioactive Waste Management

OECD/NEA (2004), Geological Disposal: Building Confidence Using Multiple Lines of Evidence: First AMIGO Workshop Proceedings - Yverdon-les-Bains, Switzerland, 3-5 June 2003, Radioactive Waste Management, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264015937-en.
