While greater account is increasingly being taken of gender in a variety of areas, little progress has been made in this respect in the transport sector. In both developed and developing countries, our societies are gendered in that women and men play different roles, notably because household chores and children are mainly the preserve of women, which reduces the time they have available for activities for which they are responsible and for the trips they need to make in order to perform these activities.
Gender and Transport
Working paper
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper18 March 2021
-
Working paper17 March 2021
-
Working paper28 January 2021
-
Working paper27 January 2021
-
27 January 2021
-
Working paper27 January 2021
-
Working paper27 January 2021
-
Working paper22 January 2021
Related publications
-
28 June 2024
-
Report19 June 2024
-
Working paper19 June 2024
-
Working paper18 June 2024
-
Report28 May 2024
-
Policy paper28 March 2024
-
28 February 2024
-
Policy paper31 January 2024