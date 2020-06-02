While the impacts of COVID-19 are still unfolding, experience so far shows the importance of an open and predictable international trade environment to ensure food can move to where it is needed. The biggest risk for food security is not with food availability but with consumers’ access to food: safety nets are essential to avoid an increase in hunger and food insecurity.
Food Supply Chains and COVID-19: Impacts and Policy Lessons
Policy paper
OECD Policy Responses to Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Abstract
