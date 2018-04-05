Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Agriculture, Food and Jobs in West Africa

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/dc152bc0-en
Authors
Thomas Allen, Philipp Heinrigs, Inhoi Heo
Tags
West African Papers
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

Allen, T., P. Heinrigs and I. Heo (2018), “Agriculture, Food and Jobs in West Africa”, West African Papers, No. 14, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/dc152bc0-en.
Go to top