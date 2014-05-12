Social protection measures are policy instruments that are widely used across a broad range of developing countries in pursuit of many different development objectives. In many cases social protection measures such as food or cash transfers were first introduced to ensure minimum levels of food security for vulnerable households. However, as the policy objectives became more numerous and varied, the relationship between food security and social protection have become less prominent. This paper refocuses attention on the linkages between social protection and food and nutrition security and aims to contribute to better integrated policies on food and nutrition (in-)security and social protection, particularly among Development Assistance Committee (DAC) members and their partners. The paper explores the conceptual linkages between social protection measures and food and nutrition security, examines the evidence of practical benefits that different social protection instruments can deliver and assesses the linkages between the two subjects in the international development policy agenda and concludes by proposing ways to better integrate the two issues within development policies and by identifying the main challenges and trade-offs that DAC members and their partners are likely to face.