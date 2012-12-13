Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Flexicurity and the Economic Crisis 2008-2009

Evidence from Denmark
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k8x7gw8btq6-en
Authors
Tor Eriksson
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Eriksson, T. (2012), “Flexicurity and the Economic Crisis 2008-2009: Evidence from Denmark”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 139, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k8x7gw8btq6-en.
Go to top