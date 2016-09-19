Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Financing the Decommissioning of Nuclear Facilities

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264265325-en
Authors
Nuclear Energy Agency, OECD
Tags
Radioactive Waste Management
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

NEA/OECD (2016), Financing the Decommissioning of Nuclear Facilities, Radioactive Waste Management, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264265325-en.
Go to top