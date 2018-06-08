Skip to main content
Faces of joblessness in Portugal

A people-centred perspective on employment barriers and policies
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/b0fa55e7-en
Authors
Nicola Düll, Céline Thévenot, Herwig Immervoll, James Browne, Rodrigo Fernandez, Dirk Neumann, Daniele Pacifico
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Düll, N. et al. (2018), “Faces of joblessness in Portugal: A people-centred perspective on employment barriers and policies”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 210, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/b0fa55e7-en.
