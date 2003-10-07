Skip to main content
Explaining Waiting Times Variations for Elective Surgery Across OECD Countries

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/406746186162
Luigi Siciliani, Jeremy Hurst
OECD Health Working Papers

Siciliani, L. and J. Hurst (2003), “Explaining Waiting Times Variations for Elective Surgery Across OECD Countries”, OECD Health Working Papers, No. 7, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/406746186162.
