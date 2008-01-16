Skip to main content
Evolution of the System of Radiological Protection

Third Asian Regional Conference - Tokyo, Japan, 5-6 July 2006
Report

https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264042223-en
OECD, Nuclear Energy Agency
Radiological Protection
OECD/NEA (2008), Evolution of the System of Radiological Protection: Third Asian Regional Conference - Tokyo, Japan, 5-6 July 2006, Radiological Protection, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264042223-en.
