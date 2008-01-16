The OECD Nuclear Energy Agency (NEA) has actively participated in discussions with the International Commission on Radiological Protection (ICRP) regarding the development of new recommendations that will replace those in ICRP Publication 60, which has long served as the international standard in this field. Part of this development process has involved the organisation of seven international workshops, including the First and Second Asian Regional Conferences on the Evolution of the System of Radiological Protection which took place in Tokyo, Japan in October 2002 and July 2004. The Third Asian Regional Conference was held on 5-6 July 2006, also in Tokyo. These proceedings summarise the results and key discussions of the Third Asian Regional Conference.
Evolution of the System of Radiological Protection
Third Asian Regional Conference - Tokyo, Japan, 5-6 July 2006
Report
Radiological Protection
Abstract
