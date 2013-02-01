If one is asked to give an appraisal of airport development in metropolitan areas in Japan, an unsparing critic may not esteem it highly for three reasons. One, because planning for the secondary airport at Tokyo and Osaka was initiated too late to match growth in demand. Two, due to untimely planning, the original airport was exasperated with the noise issue by the time the search for the location of the secondary airport had begun. As a consequence, the location of the secondary airport had to be situated far from the city centre. Three, because improvements to access transport, to overcome the airport’s distant location, were not planned thoroughly enough and have taken too much time to be completed, both the out-of-pocket costs and access time are still unsatisfactory.
Evolution of Metropolitan Airports in Japan
Air Development in Tokyo and Osaka
Working paper
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper18 March 2021
-
Working paper17 March 2021
-
Working paper28 January 2021
-
Working paper27 January 2021
-
27 January 2021
-
Working paper27 January 2021
-
Working paper27 January 2021
-
Working paper22 January 2021
Related publications
-
30 June 2024
-
Country note20 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
10 April 2024
-
9 April 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
Case study9 February 2024
-
Case study19 January 2024