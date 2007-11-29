Skip to main content
Evaluating Investment in Transport Infrastructure

Report of the Eighty-Sixth Round Table on Transport Economics Held in Paris on 7-8 June 1990
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789282105337-en
European Conference of Ministers of Transport
ECMT Round Tables

English
ECMT (1992), Evaluating Investment in Transport Infrastructure: Report of the Eighty-Sixth Round Table on Transport Economics Held in Paris on 7-8 June 1990, ECMT Round Tables, No. 86, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789282105337-en.
